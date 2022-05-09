Empowering developers to solve fraud at the source
As opposed to top-down, enterprise-focused fraud prevention platforms, FingerprintJS prevents digital fraud by uniquely and accurately identifying users, and empowering technical teams to use that data in a way that works for their applications.
Why FingerprintJS is different
FingerprintJS uses an innovative combination of browser fingerprinting, IP/URL analysis, device analysis, and machine learning to accurately identify up to 99.5% of unique visitors.
Our team is committed to democratizing fraud prevention by keeping our core fingerprinting libraries open-source and free.
Introducing unnecessary hurdles to account login and payment can be detrimental to user experience. Using our API, you can isolate malicious actors across browsing sessions, keeping your trusted customers' experience streamlined.
We take online privacy seriously. FingerprintJS is intended for fraud detection only - for this use case, no visitor consent is required for compliancy with GDPR and CCPA. We never automatically track traffic, and never do cross-domain tracking.
The power of fingerprinting
Future-proof your anti-fraud strategy
Get FingerprintJS free and unlimited
Teams can try FingerprintJS free for 10 days. Install our Javascript snippet on your website and begin collecting unique visitorIDs, geolocation data and more. This information can then be fused into your authentication workflows easily using our API and webhooks.
Local Device Fingerprinting on iOS
An overview of the existing techniques and APIs native to iOS that allow developers to harden application security. It weighs all the main pros and cons of methods that are provided by Apple and covers an alternative approach that is successfully deployed in our fraud detection solutions on other platforms.
Storing Anonymous Browsing Preferences Using Browser Fingerprinting
Let's take a look at how FingerprintJS works and some of its use cases, followed by a tutorial on implementing dark mode to demonstrate how to remember anonymous users’ cloaked preferences.
Why is 99.5% accuracy important for preventing fraud?
FingerprintJS Pro's visitorID is the most accurate device identifier available. Learn why this matters when it comes to catching fraudsters and protecting your online business.
Incognito Mode Detection: Detecting Visitors Who Browse in Private Mode
Find out how to use Javascript techniques to determine if a website visitor is using incognito mode to access a page.