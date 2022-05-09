The power of fingerprinting

Fingerprinting technology is the backbone of most major fraud detection solutions. Fingerprinting identifies unique visitors and associated sessions, undeterred by incognito browsing, VPNs, cookie blockers, and other technologies used to anonymize fraudulent actors online. The technology works by analyzing data passed by the visitor's browser, device, patterns of use, and more to generate a unique visitorID that can associate patterns of fraud with specific visitors.