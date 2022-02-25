Martin Makarsky's Articles

February 25, 2022
Announcing dedicated support for FingerprintJS Open Source Library
FingerprintJS expands its dedicated support resources for their open source GitHub library.
Developer Advocate and hacker. During the day I try to find ways to help people with code. At nights, Iʼm hacking at first glance incompatible pieces into meaningful structures
FingerprintJS expands its dedicated support resources for their open source GitHub library.
Learn how to adhere to Europe's new standards for secure online payments without adding friction to the checkout process.